From left: Kennie Martinez and Marc Dannemiller, Raytheon Intelligence & Space employees, unbox the first of two Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band fleet representative pods that were delivered to the Airborne Electronic Attack Systems (PMA-234) pod shop at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md. on July 7, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
Last month the Navy received the first Raytheon Technologies [RTX] Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) production-representative pods for use in Navy testing at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Patuxent River, Md.
On Aug. 8 the service…