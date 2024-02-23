Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro (Left) announced the formation of the Department of the Navy Maritime Economic Deterrence Executive Council (MEDEC) during a panel discussion hosted by the Aspen Institute in New York City, Feb. 22, 2024. MEDEC is co-chaired by Principal Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition (RD&A), Vice Admiral Francis Morley (Right) (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Secretary of the Navy announced the formation of a new council that seeks to mitigate adversarial economic activities including foreign investment risks, protect innovation and technology, work on supply chain integrity and protect research efforts.
