Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro (Left) announced the formation of the Department of the Navy Maritime Economic Deterrence Executive Council (MEDEC) during a panel discussion hosted by the Aspen Institute in New York City, Feb. 22, 2024. MEDEC is co-chaired by Principal Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition (RD&A), Vice Admiral Francis Morley (Right) (Photo: U.S. Navy)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
2 hours ago |
02/23/2024
highlights Navy/USMC

The Secretary of the Navy announced the formation of a new council that seeks to mitigate adversarial economic activities including foreign investment risks, protect innovation and technology, work on supply chain integrity and protect research efforts.

Secretary…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

' + '\u003E'); //hack to prevent something from inject p-tags here...