An Oshkosh Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary (ROGUE) Fire vehicle, consisting of an unmanned Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, fired a Naval Strike Missile towards a surface target at sea during a test of the Naval Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) at Point Mugu Sea Range in November 2020. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Marine Corps expects new capabilities it is experimenting with as part of the force design to start coming online in 2023.
Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger is in the middle of the services’ Force Design 2030 effort seeking to retool the Marine Corps…