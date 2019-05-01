The Army Network Integration Evaluation (NIE) is a large-scale, semi-annual field evaluation of network and non-network capabilities. The U.S. Army Electronic Proving Ground (USAEPG) traditionally provides test and evaluation support and instrumentation to NIEs. However, with NIE 14.2, the latest evaluation, USAEPG provided the additional support of a network forensics team that made a positive impact on network troubleshooting, reliability and network protection. (Photo by Amy Walker, U.S. Army PEO C3T // RELEASED)
The Army’s tactical network modernization team has shifted away from its ‘halt, fix, pivot’ strategy with a new commitment to introduce capabilities every two years, ranging from low-Earth orbit satellites to mission command applications, starting with a…