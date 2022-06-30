Soldiers assigned to 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conduct tube-launched, optically tracked, Wire-guided", or TOW, live fire excessive at Fort Campbell, KY. April 25, 2018. the "TOW" missile is an anti-tank missile that forms part of the U.S. Army Bradley fighting vehicle. Photo by Sgt. Arturo Guzman.
By Matthew Beinart |
8 hours ago |
06/30/2022

The Army is seeking industry’s information on potential weapon offerings to replace its TOW anti-tank guided missiles, detailing desired characteristics and plans to hold a capability demonstration by the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The Request for…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.