Soldiers assigned to 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conduct tube-launched, optically tracked, Wire-guided", or TOW, live fire excessive at Fort Campbell, KY. April 25, 2018. the "TOW" missile is an anti-tank missile that forms part of the U.S. Army Bradley fighting vehicle. Photo by Sgt. Arturo Guzman.
The Army is seeking industry’s information on potential weapon offerings to replace its TOW anti-tank guided missiles, detailing desired characteristics and plans to hold a capability demonstration by the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
The Request for…