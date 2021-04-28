U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chez Carter, assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division ground guides a M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a Table XII Live Fire Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria in 2018 (U.S. Army Photo)
Point Blank Enterprises (PBE), a supplier of body and lightweight platform armor, submitted a proposal for the Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition, the company announced on April 26, highlighting the service’s push to bring in participation…