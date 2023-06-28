Program Executive Officer Land Systems Ground-Based Air Defense Program Manager, Don Kelley, shows the expeditionary launcher of the Medium-Range Intercept Capability prototype to Marine Corps senior leaders following a successful test demonstration of the system at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, June 30, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by John Hamilton)
The Marine Corps is aiming to buy three batteries worth of its new Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC), after completing a critical assessment next year, with plans to begin fielding in 2026.
Don Kelley, program manager for ground-based air defense, said…