A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II sits on the flight line at Eglin AFB, Fla. after an early morning AIM-9X missile load last September 18th, a date that marked the first time AIM-9X missiles were loaded onto the wing's F-35A Lightning IIs as part of a short notice Weapons Standardization and Evaluation Program tasking. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) munitions directorate at Eglin AFB, Fla., is moving forward with research and development on a miniature self-defense missile (MSDM), as Raytheon [RTN] beat out Lockheed Martin [LMT] and received a $93.3 million…