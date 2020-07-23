A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II sits on the flight line at Eglin AFB, Fla. after an early morning AIM-9X missile load last September 18th, a date that marked the first time AIM-9X missiles were loaded onto the wing's F-35A Lightning IIs as part of a short notice Weapons Standardization and Evaluation Program tasking. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
1 hour ago |
07/23/2020

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) munitions directorate at Eglin AFB, Fla., is moving forward with research and development on a miniature self-defense missile (MSDM), as Raytheon [RTN] beat out Lockheed Martin [LMT] and received a $93.3 million…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.