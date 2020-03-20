Farnborough International Air Show visitors observe static displays of U.S. military aircraft July 16, 2016. Held every two years, the air show represents a unique opportunity for the U.S., along with other military allies, to showcase its leadership in aerospace technologies while supporting various armament procurement competitions taking place throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks/Released)
The biennial Farnborough International Air Show has officially been canceled for 2020 as the novel COVID-19 coronavirus spreads across the globe and has shut down most of Western Europe over the past few weeks.
Organizers for the airshow announced the cancellation…