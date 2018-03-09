  • Home /
State Department Approves Possible $270.4 Million Deal with UAE For Sidewinder Block II Missiles

Defense Daily International | 03/09/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The State Department has approved a possible $270.4 million deal with the United Arab Emirates for 300 AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Block II missiles.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on March 8 of the foreign military sale (FMS).“This potential…

