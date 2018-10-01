The Army has awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a $289 million deal to continue work on the company’s next-generation missile defense command platform, including critical operations center and software upgrades, with the goal of reaching a potential low-rate initial…
Northrop Grumman Receives $289 Million For IBCS Upgrades, Looking At 2020 LRIP Decision
