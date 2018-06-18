L3 Technologies [LLL] officials Monday announced a three-year, $391 million to deliver the Army’s next-generation binocular night vision goggles.The contract for L3’s Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B), awarded in May, will meet the Army’s requirement…
L-3 Receives $391 Million To Deliver Army’s Next-Gen Night Vision Binoculars
