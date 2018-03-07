  • Home /
  • CSRA Receives Provisional Authority To Begin Operating Its DoD Cloud Platform

C4I | 03/07/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Department of Defense’s information agency has given CSRA [CSRA] approval to begin operating its cloud computing service on certain Pentagon components handling the highest level of unclassified data.Defense Information Systems Agency officials have granted…

