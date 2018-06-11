PARIS--BAE SYSTEMS officials are looking to move past testing phases for two design vehicles in anticipation of two imminent award announcements for an expected Army contract for Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles to Europe and a final decision on the Marines’ Amphibious…
BAE Readying For Imminent Army AMPV Order, Final Marine Corps ACV Decision
