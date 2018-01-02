The Army has awarded Kratos’ [KTOS] Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD) a $93 million deal for advanced subscale aerial drone systems and an unmanned target aircraft. Funding for the deal, announced Tuesday, will be determined with each order and is expected to…
Army Awards Kratos $93 Million Deal For Unmanned Aerial Drone Systems
