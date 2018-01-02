Army Awards Kratos $93 Million Deal For Unmanned Aerial Drone Systems

Defense Daily | 01/02/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Army has awarded Kratos’ [KTOS] Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD) a $93 million deal for advanced subscale aerial drone systems and an unmanned target aircraft. Funding for the deal, announced Tuesday, will be determined with each order and is expected to…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *