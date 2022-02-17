Valkyrie Systems Aerospace says its HoverJets are autonomous and can be deployed over land, air, water, ice and fire for medical evacuations; extraction of personnel and equipment; real-time situational awareness and threat detection; re-establishment of downed communications systems, and other missions (Valkyrie Systems Aerospace)
The U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX innovation arm, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) have made 11 awards out of an initial field of 218 entrants in the High Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing (HSVTOL) competition,…