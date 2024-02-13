Last September, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) announced its readiness to begin the flight-testing phase for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) LongShot program, begun in 2020 to demonstrate an air-to-air weapons capable drone. GA-ASI said that the concept seeks to increase engagement range and mission effectiveness of 4th generation fighters and air-to-air missiles (GA-ASI Depiction)
The U.S. Air Force may narrow the field of five contractor teams for the first Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) technology effort to two to three in the next several months.
The Air Force has contracted with teams–led by Anduril, Boeing [BA], General…
