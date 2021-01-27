U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, walks off the flightline after a visit to the 21st Space Operations Squadron (SOS), Ka’ena Point, Oahu, Nov. 21, 2020. Ka’ena Point is part of the Air Force Satellite Control Network, which consists of seven remote tracking stations located around the world. Raymond visited the 21st SOS detachment during his first official visit to Pacific Air Forces Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) called for the U.S. Air Force to deliver to Congress by March 31 last year a report on an Alternative Acquisition System for the United States Space Force to hasten the development and delivery of space…