A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transported 823 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 15. The initial count of 640 passengers included only adults, inadvertently leaving off 183 children seated in laps as passengers were transported from the flight line. The correct total passenger count of 823 is a record for the C-17. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
15 hours ago |
09/27/2021
The Air Force on Sept. 27 awarded Boeing [BA] a contract that could be worth nearly $3.5 billion over the next decade for C-17 sustainment under the long-term C-17 Globemaster III Integrated Sustainment Program (GISP).

“This contract will provide support…

