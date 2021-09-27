Earlier this year, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) provided the ideal backdrop for a week-long counter-small unmanned aerial system (C-sUAS) demonstration that focused on the most cutting edge drone-busting technology to intercept and defeat incoming threat sUAS.
That event was so successful that the Joint C-sUAS Office (JCO) and the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) returned to YPG earlier this month to hold their second in a semi-annual series of C-sUAS demonstrations.
Across the three week demonstration in September, the testers evaluated five unique systems: three ground-based, and two dismounted. The unique systems were pitted against both rotary and fixed wing aggressor UAS in various realistic scenarios, with data collectors keeping track of how many rounds per engagement a kinetic-defeat system fired and marking any damage or take-downs sustained by the aggressor UAS.
