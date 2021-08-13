U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Jackson, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons expediter, briefs
Senior Airman Isaiah Stevens, 621st Contingency Response Squadron air transportation specialist, during an A-10 Thunderbolt II agile combat employment immersion at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin on May 20. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
While the U.S. Air Force fiscal 2022 budget request proposes reducing the A-10 “Warthog” close air support (CAS) fleet from 281 to 239 as part of a retirement of 201 planes across the service to help pay for a $2.2 billion increase in research and development,…