An F-35A Lightning II takes off to complete the final test exercise of the nuclear design certification process at Nellis AFB, Nev. on Sept. 21. Test pilots flew to the Tonopah Test Range at Nellis AFB and released two B61-12 Joint Test Assemblies from operationally realistic flight envelopes (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Andrew Hunter, the Biden administration’s nominee to be U.S. Air Force acquisition chief, said that he favors the examination of “other avenues” to reduce the operating costs for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35A beyond buying more planes.
Senate…