Jeannine Abira, U-2 Federal Laboratory director of advanced mathematics and algorithm development. and Jesse Angle, U-2 Federal Laboratory technical director, work on a computer, Sept. 21, 2020, at Beale AFB, Calif. The U-2 Federal Laboratory is a 15 U.S.C. compliant organization that promotes “edge development,” a concept to develop new software integration on operational systems. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force updated software code on a Lockheed Martin [LMT] U-2 reconnaissance plane in-flight on Oct. 16, according to Air Force acquisition chief Will Roper.
