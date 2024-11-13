Pete Hegseth, a Fox News Contributor, visits the 138th Fighter Wing, Detachment 1, at Ellington Field, TX, on Feb. 1, 2017. Hegseth met with 138th Operations Group personnel, prior to his incentive ride in an F-16 Fighting Falcon, in order to be fully prepared for the experience of flying in a fighter jet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew A. Egnoske)
President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday evening he has selected Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defense secretary.
Hegseth, an Army veteran, is a surprise pick that was widely mentioned as a potential nomination to lead the Pentagon in the…