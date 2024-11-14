Test participants from the Reconnaissance Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, launch a Small Unmanned Aerial System to conduct remote detection of biological warfare agents, while conducting stand-off scanning with the Sensor Suite Upgrade on an M1135 variant Stryker (Photo by Tad Browning, Audiovisual Production Specialist, Test Documentation Team, U.S. Army Operational Test Command)
The Army has awarded Teledyne FLIR Defense [TDY] a five-year, $168.3 million deal to upgrade the sensor suite on M1135 Strykers, the variant of the vehicle used for nuclear, biological and chemical detection and surveillance. var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_6736dc2b000aa;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var…