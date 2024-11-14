Test participants from the Reconnaissance Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, launch a Small Unmanned Aerial System to conduct remote detection of biological warfare agents, while conducting stand-off scanning with the Sensor Suite Upgrade on an M1135 variant Stryker (Photo by Tad Browning, Audiovisual Production Specialist, Test Documentation Team, U.S. Army Operational Test Command)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
7 hours ago |
11/14/2024
highlights

The Army has awarded Teledyne FLIR Defense [TDY] a five-year, $168.3 million deal to upgrade the sensor suite on M1135 Strykers, the variant of the vehicle used for nuclear, biological and chemical detection and surveillance. var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_6736dc2b000aa;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var…

