The State Department has approved a potential $6.35 billion deal with Australia for 24 C-130J-30 transport aircraft and a $535 million sale of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) munitions to Finland.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Wednesday of both foreign military sales (FMS).

Australia’s Department of Defence announced on Wednesday it planned to replace its existing fleet of 12 C-130Js with the newest version of the Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built aircraft.

Along with the new C-130J-30 Super Hercules, Australia would also receive Rolls-Royce AE-2100D engines, 60 Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System security devices, 32 AN/ALQ-251 Radio Frequency Countermeasure systems, and 27 Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies for LAIRCM systems and radio systems.

“The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) with replacements for its aging cargo fleet, guaranteeing a reliable airlift capability, and allowing the RAAF to improve its overall operational capability,” the DSCA wrote in a statement.

Finland’s deal for GMLRS rockets, also built by Lockheed Martin, includes 150 of the alternative warhead version and 250 of the unitary warhead version of the weapon.

“Finland intends to use these defense articles and services to increase its national stock, bolstering the land and air defense capabilities in Europe’s northern flank. The increased national stock is critical to Finland’s defense and deterrence due to the deteriorated security situation in Europe,” the DSCA wrote in a statement.

The U.S. has also been providing GMLRS munitions to Ukraine to be launched from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers in its fight against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Finland operates M270D1 launchers, which it calls 298 RsRakH 06, that can fire the GMLRS rockets.