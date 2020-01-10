Chief Master Sgt. John Bentivegna, 14th Air Force command chief, Maj. Gen. John Shaw, 14th Air Force commander, and Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, clap as the National Defense Authorization is signed establishing the United States Space Force Dec. 20, 2019, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie)
By Rachel Jewett |
12 hours ago |
01/10/2020

As the military works to build the U.S. Space Force from the ground up, its goal is to be lean and equipped for the speed of warfighting in the coming century, said Maj. Gen. John Shaw, commander of Space Operations Command (SPOC), U.S. Space Force, and commander…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.