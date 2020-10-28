Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, shares his vision for the U.S. Space Force’s new Field Command, Space Operations Command (SpOC), during a ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Oct 21, 2020. SpOC is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping fielded space forces who will execute space warfighting operations for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation. (U.S. Space Force Photo)
For nearly six months, a final report on an Alternative Acquisition System for the U.S. Space Force has been stuck in an “interagency” coordination netherworld, including with officials at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
The…