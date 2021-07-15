Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, shares his vision for the U.S. Space Force’s first field command, Space Operations Command (SpOC), during a ceremony to stand up SpOC at Peterson AFB, Colo. on Oct. 21, 2020. Force Base, Colo., Oct 21, 2020. SpOC is co-located with U.S. Space Command (U.S. Space Force Photo)
As the Pentagon Inspector General (IG) investigates the Jan. 13 decision by the Department of the Air Force to make Redstone Arsenal, Ala., the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) is urging the Pentagon and…