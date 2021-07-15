Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, shares his vision for the U.S. Space Force’s first field command, Space Operations Command (SpOC), during a ceremony to stand up SpOC at Peterson AFB, Colo. on Oct. 21, 2020. Force Base, Colo., Oct 21, 2020. SpOC is co-located with U.S. Space Command (U.S. Space Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
13 hours ago |
07/15/2021

As the Pentagon Inspector General (IG) investigates the Jan. 13 decision by the Department of the Air Force to make Redstone Arsenal, Ala., the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) is urging the Pentagon and…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.