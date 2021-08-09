Crews of U.S. Space Command's National Space Defense Center at Schriever AFB, Colo. provide threat-focused space domain awareness across the national security space enterprise. The NSDC was originally established in 2015 as the Joint Interagency Combined Space Operations Center and was renamed in 2017 to reflect its mission more accurately, U.S. Space Force said (U.S. Space Force Photo)
Satellite builders should have Space Sustainability Plans to allow the ready disposal of satellites when their services’ lives end, a top U.S. Space Command official said on Aug. 9.
“We should all be concerned and register some level of awareness…