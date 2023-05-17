A member assigned to 319th Aircraft
Maintenance Squadron Detachment 1 waits to ready an RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 30 for takeoff on July 7, last year at Beale AFB,
Calif. This flight was the final RQ-4 to
depart Beale headed to Grand Forks AFB, N.D., to be divested and transferred to Northrup
Grumman. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
A Space Based Radar providing ground moving target indication (GMTI) could help sew up intelligence and targeting gaps that DoD faced during Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, a top U.S. Air Force official said on May 17.
“We…