U.S. Navy Sailors and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS-IMF) workers shift the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) from its homeport pier in Bremerton, Wash., to a dry dock in PSNS-IMF on March 1, 2018. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bethany Woolsey)
By Rich Abott |
23 hours ago |
05/17/2023
Navy/USMC

The Navy finished interim seismic repairs to a dry dock at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) in Bremerton, Wash., with two more left to be finished, the service said this month.

The mitigation repairs were…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.