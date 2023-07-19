U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Israel Jaeger, senior enlisted advisor for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and cyber effects operations, talks with Tech. Sgt. Garrett Fox, the 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron's noncommissioned officer in charge of pod maintenance, about the mission of the pod shop at Eglin AFB, Fla. on Feb. 1st. The Air Force said that Jaeger was part of a wing visit to the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing and during his visit to the pod shop, learned how the pods use the electromagnetic spectrum to jam, deny, and deceive enemy radar systems to protect aircraft against to protect friendly aircraft from radar guided missiles (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), the co-chairman of the House Electronic Warfare Working Group and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said on July 18 that he is disappointed that the House’s version of the fiscal 2024 defense authorization bill did not…