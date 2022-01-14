The delivery of the first prototype hypersonic hardware to Soldiers of the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade is completed on Oct. 7, 2021, with a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Karleshia Gater)
The Pentagon’s lead technology official has discussed lowering the costs of hypersonic weapons with at least one firm working in the area, telling reporters she’s confident the new systems can be more affordable when they move into regular production cycles.
Heidi…