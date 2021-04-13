U.S. Air Force Maj. Victoria McBride, Air Mobility Command KC-46 simulator certification pilot, Capt. Kristi Miner, 22nd Air Refueling Wing executive officer, and Capt. Michelle McMillen, 22nd Operations Group executive officer, perform pre-flight checks Jan. 22, at McConnell AFB, Kans. before the first all-female flight of the KC-46 tanker. As of Oct. 2020, only about 838 Air Force women served as pilots, according to Air Force Personnel Center officials (U.S. Air Force Photo)
While the U.S. Air Force and Boeing [BA] have embarked on a path to fix the four remaining Category 1 deficiencies of the KC-46 tanker, the latter now may have a waste problem, literally.
“I understand there’s an issue that I had not heard about…