Sailors from the Naval Expeditionary Logistics Support Group and USS Chosin (CG 65) guide a missile canister using the U.S. Navy’s Transferrable Rearming Mechanism (TRAM) as they demonstrate the ability to reload a Vertical Launching System cell on July 11 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Underway Replenishment Test Facility. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
2 hours ago |
08/14/2024
Navy/USMC Philly Shipyard

In a recent speech remarking on his three years in office, the Secretary of the Navy detailed some of the plans South Korea’s Hanwha have for the Philly Shipyard var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_66bd3ee5c5a02;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var AIMAP_7fa64f5e1967b0adf01dcec336c78297…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.