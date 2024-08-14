Sailors from the Naval Expeditionary Logistics Support Group and USS Chosin (CG 65) guide a missile canister using the U.S. Navy’s Transferrable Rearming Mechanism (TRAM) as they demonstrate the ability to reload a Vertical Launching System cell on July 11 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Underway Replenishment Test Facility. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
In a recent speech remarking on his three years in office, the Secretary of the Navy detailed some of the plans South Korea’s Hanwha have for the Philly Shipyard var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_66bd3ee5c5a02;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var AIMAP_7fa64f5e1967b0adf01dcec336c78297…