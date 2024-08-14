U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Florence of the 607th Air Communications Squadron sets up an L3Harris-made Hawkeye antenna during exercise Enduring PACE on May 18, 2023, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The Hawkeye is a portable antenna to establish communications networks when the primary means of communication are down, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
5 hours ago |
08/14/2024

The U.S. Space Force plans to award a Geolocation Global Support Services (GGSS) contract to aid the service in geolocating Electromagnetic Interference (EMI).

In 2012, U.S. Strategic Command awarded Kratos [KTOS] a more than $13 million contract for radio frequency…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.