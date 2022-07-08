Orolia’s VersaSync is a high-performance GPS master clock and network time server. Safran’s Geonyx is an inertial navigation system with advanced HRG (Hemispherical Resonator Gyro) technology for high-performance navigation and pointing, even in GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) denied environments. Photo: Safran
By Cal Biesecker |
1 day ago |
07/08/2022

France’s Safran Group last Friday said it has acquired Orolia, a provider of resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions for aerospace, defense, space and various other critical infrastructure markets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.…

