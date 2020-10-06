U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chez Carter, assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division ground guides a M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a Table XII Live Fire Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria in 2018 (U.S. Army Photo)
Raytheon Technologies [RTX] is looking to provide sustainment for the U.S. Army’s future Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV)—a program the service has estimated will cost $46 billion to buy and support a replacement for the service’s Bradley…