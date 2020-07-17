A Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew with 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, drives to an objective during Iron Union 18-6 in the United Arab Emirates, Jan. 23, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Thomas X. Crough, U.S. ARCENT PAO)
The Army on Friday released a draft request for proposals for the preliminary design phase of its restarted Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) competition, with plans to award up to five contracts next June for digital design prototypes.
Army officials…