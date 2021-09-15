A special tactics operator from the 24th Special Operations Wing guides an A-10 Thunderbolt II from the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing as it lands on a closed public highway on Aug. 5 at Alpena, Mich., as part of a training exercise during Northern Strike 21. The joint training event tested part of the Air Force's agile employment concept focused on projecting combat power from austere locations (U.S. Air Force Photo)
A new analysis by the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) points to the possible unavailability of 63 percent of the U.S. Air Force’s A-10 fleet for deployments in 2023 because of parts shortages.
The Air Force has requested the retirement of 42 A-10s…