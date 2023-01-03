Peraton on Tuesday said it has received a potential $2.3 billion contract from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) to provide background investigations services.

CACI International [CACI] also won a spot on the contract.

The new five-year award was made in December and is separate from a potential $474 million, five-year contract DCSA awarded the company in 2021 to create a modernized, central platform designed to transform the background check process. The earlier award represented new work for the company after it completed a prototype of a security enterprise architecture to manage all background investigations and security clearance adjudications involving DCSA.

Peraton, through its previous acquisition of Perspecta, has been the incumbent on the DCSA contract for more than 19 years. Under the contract, Peraton performs background investigation services related to government employment, government contract personnel assignments, U.S. Armed Forces personnel acceptance, information and information systems.

“This award is a testament of our continued partnership to enhance DSCA’s mission success and provide comprehensive background investigation support services,” Stu Shea, Peraton’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.

Peraton conducts more than two million background investigations annually for civilian and military applicants, current employees, federal contractors and consultants related to federal government work.