L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Tuesday closed its $2 billion acquisition of Viasat’s [VSAT] Tactical Data Links (TDL) product line, strengthening its focus on the Defense Department’s efforts to link its systems and sensors into single network.

The TDL acquisition was announced in October and had been expected to close months from now, but U.S. and allied partner regulators approved the acquisition in December, moving up the closure date.

The TDL products, also called Link 16, are integrated on military platforms to securely transmit voice and data communications. The business includes 450 employees and generates about $400 million in annual sales.

Separately, NV5 Global [NVEE] in late December said it has agreed to acquire the Visual Information Solutions business of L3Harris in a deal that would expand its work in geospatial data services.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first half of 2023 subject to regulatory approvals. L3Harris said it expects the divestiture to result in a $100 million benefit to the company.

The Visual Information Solutions unit provides commercial geospatial software, technology and services to extract and analyze information from geospatial to terrestrial imagery. The sale is part of L3Harris’ ongoing portfolio shaping to align the company with national security priorities and multi-domain solutions.

Christopher Kubasik, chairman and CEO of L3Harris, said in December that the company was looking at a couple of business divestitures in 2023.

L3Harris before Christmas announced the $4.7 billion acquisition of rocket maker and propulsion system developer Aerojet Rocketdyne [AJRD], which would provide an entirely new product line and further expand its business supporting space and weapon systems.

Visual Information Solutions has 150 employees. NV5 said the business has 16 U.S. patents for geospatial data analysis and that its software applications analyze hyperspectral and satellite-based radar data. Customers include the Defense Department and federal civilian agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey.

“This acquisition solidifies our position as the nation’s premier provider of geospatial data solutions and expands NV5’s suite of subscription-based, commercial geospatial software applications, Dickerson Wright, chairman and CEO of NV5, said in a statement. “The business aligns well with NV5’s existing geospatial sector focus. A significant majority of the acquired business’ revenue is derived from sectors that are historically not impacted by interest rate fluctuations, such as public-sector environmental and defense, utilities, energy, infrastructure, and healthcare.”