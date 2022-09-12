Connecticut-based PCX Aerosystems said on Sept. 12 that it has bought NuSpace, Inc., “a leading-edge designer and manufacturer of proprietary propellant and high-pressure tanks for advanced satellite, launch vehicle spacecraft, and missile platforms.”

PCX CEO Tom Holzthum said that NuSpace has “a unique capability to design and produce mission critical complex assemblies for the rapidly growing space marketplace.”

PCX’s buy of NuSpace, headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., adds to four other acquisitions announced by PCX since March last year. PCX did not reveal the terms of the transactions, including the purchase of NuSpace from Cornerstone Capital Partners.

Last week, PCX said it had acquired Pacific Contours Corp., a manufacturer and supplier of specialized components and assemblies used in space vehicles and military aircraft (Defense Daily, Sept. 7).

Pacific Contours, which is based in Anaheim, manufactures components and assemblies used on the F-35, F-22, F/A-18 and F-16 fighters, CH-47 and AH-64 helicopters, the V-22 tiltrotor, the P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, and the C-17 and C-130 cargo aircraft. The company also makes product for Atlas rockets.

Pacific Contours has capabilities in high-speed machining of structures such as bulkheads and frames, components that support complex assemblies, machining of titanium and hard metals, assemblies, and quality control.

Pacific Contours was founded in 1997 and owned by the Rapacz family, who sold it to PCX.

In April, PCX said it had bought Massachusetts-based Honematic Machine Corp. (HMC), a maker of rotorcraft extended refueling probes and machining capabilities for defense, aerospace and industrial applications (Defense Daily, Apr. 11).

In January, PCX acquired California-based Aero-K for its capacity to build aerial refueling boom sub-assemblies and complex components and assemblies for fixed-wing aviation and submarine applications, and in March last year PCX said it would buy Senior Aerospace Connecticut, a manufacturer of metallic components for rotorcraft and turbine engines and a U.S. subsidiary of Britain’s Senior plc.

A builder and supplier of mechanical systems for aerospace companies, PCX is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group. PCX’s customers include Boeing [BA], General Electric [GE] Aircraft engines, Textron’s [TXT] Bell division, and Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Sikorsky unit.