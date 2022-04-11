PCX Aerosystems on Monday said it has acquired Honematic Machine Corp. (HMC) in a deal that adds rotorcraft extended refueling probes and machining capabilities for defense, aerospace and industrial applications.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

PCX, which is based in Connecticut, through the acquisition earlier this year of Aero-K supplies aerial refueling boom sub-assemblies and complex components and assemblies for fixed-wing aviation and submarine applications.

“The HMC acquisition adds value both by enabling the vertical integration of certain existing production acquired processes on flight-critical masts and shafts, and by creating the opportunity to deliver complete, fully integrated mechanical assemblies,” Tom Holzthum, CEO of PCX, said in a statement. “We are particularly excited about the potential for collaboration between HMC and the recently acquired Aero-K business.”

HMC, which is based in Massachusetts and has 28,000 square feet of manufacturing space, has expertise in precision, large-format drilling, boring, milling and finishing.

PCX is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group. PCX’s customers include Boeing [BA], General Electric [GE] Aircraft engines, Textron’s [TXT] Bell division, and Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Sikorsky unit.