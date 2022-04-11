The Department of Homeland Security has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to conduct a platform replacement for its Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN), which is the department’s information and communications technology-based platform for information sharing with all homeland security partners.

The RFI and accompanying draft statement of objectives says the HSIN Phoenix project will include scalable cloud-based technologies for faster, more mobile access to unclassified information by federal, state, local, territorial, tribal, international and private partners. The legacy HSIN system is “complex, costly and not optimized for cloud-based and mobile features,” the department says in an April 8 notice published in the government website Sam.gov.

The HSIN is used to share sensitive but unclassified information between various homeland security partners. The system is used to send data among partners, identify terrorist activities, manage operations, coordinate events, incident response, web conferencing, send alerts and notifications, and provide geospatial services.

The planned procurement will include prototypes of proposed solutions to test, iterate and obtain user feedback.