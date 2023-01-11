The Department of Homeland Security this week released a Request for Information (RFI) for counter-drone systems for use in various configurations, from fixed-site to person-portable, to meet operational needs.

The Jan. 10 RFI was issued by the Secret Service to assess the availability of at least relatively mature technologies to detect, track, identify, classify and potentially defeat unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in a number of operational settings around-the-clock.

“DHS has an operational need for fixed site as well as rapidly deployable, mobile, and single person-portable employment modes to provide situational awareness and mitigation capabilities for personnel in the field,” the RFI says.

DHS is looking for capabilities that are at least at a Technology Readiness Level 6, which signifies a technology has completed the last development stage and has successfully been tested and evaluated in a simulated operational environment.

Drones of interest to be detected can be any size and weight, as well as fixed-wing, vertical-take-off-and-landing, or a hybrid, the RFI says.

After reviewing responses, DHS may host a product demonstration for some of the systems to learn more about the available capabilities in an operational setting.

Some DHS components, including Border Patrol, the Coast Guard and Secret Service, do conduct counter-UAS operations. The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate and the Transportation Security Administration are assessing these technologies in various operational settings, including airports. Responses are due by Feb. 7.