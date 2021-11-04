Last December, a Lockheed Martin Skunk Works team completed a prototype aircraft, dubbed "CHARLIE," using full size determinant assembly (FSDA) on composite skins, enabled by digital engineering and advanced machining, to show how aircraft could be built more than 50 percent faster and reduce total production span by 20-40 percent (Lockheed Martin Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
9 hours ago |
11/04/2021
highlights

The Biden administration has postponed a deadline from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4 next year for federal contractors, including defense firms, to have their workers on “covered contracts” be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless workers have a religious or…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.