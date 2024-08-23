Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN-776) prepare to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia on August 22, 2024. as part of a scheduled port visit before conducting a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
7 hours ago |
08/23/2024
international Navy/USMC Royal Australian Navy

In another step in the trilateral AUKUS agreement, the USS Hawaii (SSN-776) attack submarine arrived in Australia on Aug. 22 following submarine tender USS Emory S. Land var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_66c96a9e5ebf8;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.