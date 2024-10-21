U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) prepares to undock the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Benfold (DDG-65) from Dry Dock 4 on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on Feb. 18, 2024. The facility provides intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Erin Jazmine Reyes)
The Navy relieved the top two officers of the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) on Oct. 20, the service said on Sunday.
Capt. Zaldy Valenzuela and Cmdr. Art Palalay, SRF-JRMC commanding officer and executive officer,…